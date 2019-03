The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-107 Tuesday night in Denver, Colorado. The Wolves fall to 32-36 on the season with the loss, but remain six games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 30 points and ten rebounds, while Denver was paced by Jamal Murray's 30.

The Wolves will play at Utah Thursday night, with tip-off set for 8 p.m.