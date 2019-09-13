Nats Clobber Twins To Take Weekday Series

The Washington Nationals beat the Twins 12-6 Thursday night at Target Field to take the teams' three-game series two games to one. The Twins lead in the AL Central Division is now down to 3.5 games with a gigantic series against Cleveland coming up.

Kyle Gibson was shelled in his 4.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks. The Nationals hit four home runs as a team, including two off of Gibson.

Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop each hit home runs in the loss for the Twins.

Minnesota will begin a critical three-game series in Cleveland Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on WJON.