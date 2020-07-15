MSHSL’s John Millea On Budget Crunch, Likelihood Of Fall Sports [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League held a meeting Tuesday to address a number of pressing topics, including a projected budget shortfall and the different scenarios for fall sports to happen during the pandemic.

MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" for an enlightening conversation that focused on the issues the MSHL is currently facing, while also clearing up some misconceptions about the league.

Millea explains that the league gets no money from taxpayers and is instead a non-profit that is (ideally) self-sufficient through participation fees, sponsorships and state tournament ticket sales among other sources.

He also addresses the likelihood that fall sports can/will be played in 2020, including a timeline for decisions to be made, how he deals with angry people on social media, his nickname bracket that recently wrapped up and more.

