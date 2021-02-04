MSHSL Approves Winter State Tournaments

The Minnesota State High School League will allow state tournaments for winter sports this year. The decision was made at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Both boys and girls Alpine Skiing will hold a tournament on March 10th at Giant's Ridge, then two days later the boys and girls Nordic Ski teams will meet for a tournament at the same location.

The Alpine Skiing tourney will feature 88 skiers of each gender and will be held in one day. The Nordic event will have the same number of skiers and will be held in a single day as well.

The Dance/Jazz tournament will also be held on March 12th at Edina High School. Each team will be allowed one dance, with no prelims or finals taking place.

The Dance/High Kick tourney is set for Edina High School on March 13th and will have the same format as the Jazz competition. The number of schools that will be invited was not specified.

The Boys Swimming and Diving tournament is slated for March 18th-20th with site to be determined.

Wrestling will be spread out over three days from March 25th-27th, with each class getting its own day. The individual tournament will feature eight qualifiers per weight class.

The location for the wrestling tourney has not been determined.

Gymnastics will hold its state tournament March 26th (Class A) and 27th (Class AA) at Champlain Park High School.

Qualifying individuals will rotate with the qualifying teams from their section, while qualifying individuals who are also part of the qualifying team, their score on each event will count toward individual competition and team competition.

The Girls Hockey tournament is set for three rounds. The quarterfinals will be held on March 26th and 27th, semifinals on April 1st and final on April 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

The Boys Hockey tournament will also be three rounds. The quarterfinals are set for March 30th and 31st, the semifinals on April 2nd and the final on April 3rd.

Boys Basketball will hold its quarterfinals on March 30th and 31st, semifinals from April 6th to the 8th and finals on April 9th and 10th. The semifinal and finals will be held at Target Center.

Girls Basketball will use the same dates as boys basketball but will play at Williams Arena and Concordia University.