MSHSL Announces Restrictions For Upcoming Games

The Minnesota State High School League announced that they will limit the amount of spectators for upcoming events, beginning Friday. The decision will include girls basketball, adapted floor hockey and boys basketball.

The Apollo and Alexandria Section 8AAA championship game Thursday will not be affected by these restrictions. The game can be heard on WJON.

MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, The Centers for Disease Control, and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season in the best way possible. We appreciate the partnership with our venues who have gone above and beyond in preparing their venues with additional cleaning and appropriate disease prevention."