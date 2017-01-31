Moorhead Gets A Shutout Win Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- When the puck dropped in the first period that is when Moorhead started to out play the Saint Cloud boys hockey team. They went on to win the hockey game in a score of 6-0.

After two periods the score was 4-0 in favor of Moorhead. In the third period Moorhead would score two goals in the period, one goal would come from Isaac Henkemeyer-howe, to make the score 5-0. Later in the period the other goal would come from Parker Dronen to make the score 6-0.

The player of the game was Carter Randklev. He finished the game with 3 goals for the hat trick. With the win Moorhead moves to 11-2-2 on the season and will play host to East Grand Forks on February 7th. With the loss Saint Cloud moves to 10-7-1 on the season and will host Fergus Falls Thursday February 2nd.