MLB Draft Is Boring, Sick Of Baseball Bickering [PODCAST]

The first round of the Major League Baseball Draft took place Wednesday night, with the Twins selecting North Carolina first baseman Aaron Sabato with the #27 pick.

While the NBA and NFL drafts are must-see TV, the NHL and MLB drafts tend to be pretty anti-climactic. Whereas a player selected in the NFL or NBA draft is typically asked to make a fairly instant impact, NHL and, especially, MLB picks might take 3-5 years to pan out.

Sabato is a weird pick for the Twins in the first round. He is known as a big power hitter with limited defensive skills who projects as a first baseman or, maybe, a corner outfielder.

However, the Twins have recently drafted a ton of players in the early rounds who fit that same description like Brent Rooker, Alex Kiriloff and Trevor Larnach. Typically, you might see teams load up on athletic players who played shortstop in high school or college, then move them to other positions around the diamond.

In this week's podcast, Jay and Dave discuss the Twins' recent draft history, the logjam in the minor leagues and where Sabato might fit in.

In the second half, Jay and Dave wonder whether MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will use his executive power to force a 50 game season, what that might mean for the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement, whether a short season hurts or helps the Twins.

The podcast also discusses the latest plan by the Northwoods League to have a Wisconsin/Illinois pod of teams competing this summer.