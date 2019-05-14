Mischke: Town Ball Weekly

Joel Baumgarten

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

The Brewers took an early lead, but the their league rivals game back with a couple timely hits aided by some walks to defeat the Brewers. Right hander Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. Zach Laudenbch threw three innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up a pair of hits.

The Gussies collected a couple of very timely hits, Aaron Fruth went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run. Matt Skaja was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice and Adam Gwost went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Grafft earned three walks and he scored a run and Zach Laudenbach had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Lommel went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and a stolen base and Mike Laudenbach earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Brewers JT Harren started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw three innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Isaac Matchinsky went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Player/Manager Cory Wenz went 1 for 4, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Reed Pfannenstein went 2 for 5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Sam Iten went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice bunt. Derrick Orth was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks, Luke Harren earned a walk and he scored a run and Troy Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

The Clippers collected eight hits to give their lefties plenty of support, as player/manager Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he gave up one hit. Veteran lefty Dan Berg threw seven innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Clippers were also led by Dan Berg on offense, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Carson Geislinger went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Lincoln Haugen went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Reese Jansen went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Heath Kramer went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Dustin Kramer went 1 for 4.

The Express’s starting pitcher, lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, he issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Ben Johnson, Brain Marquardt, Zach Dingmann and Michael Hoffman all went 1 for 3 with singles and Adam Beyer earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Rockies collected nine hits, including four extra base hits to give their pitchers good support. Jordan Neu started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brandon Gill threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies were led by Sam Distel, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and Brandon Gill went 2 for 4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored one run. David Jonas was a busy guy, he went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned three walks, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Luke Humbert had a good game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored three runs. DJ Kron went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Austin Mehr went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Jordan Neu earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Austin Dufner earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Pat Hemmingson went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Colin Eskew was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher Matt Schindler threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and he surrendered six runs. Travis Hansen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered three runs. Andrew Bautch threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks were led by Dylan Rausch on offense, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Schindler went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Tanner Anderson went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Jeff Lutgen went 1 for 1. Logan Hoff went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Sam Moriarty went 1 for 1 and he earned a pair of walks. Travis Hansen was credited with a RBI, Andrew Bautch and Alex Foehrenbacher both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4

The Hawks defeated their rivals the Lakers to extend their winning streak two games. They collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles, this was plenty of support for their pitchers. Tanner Olean started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Steven Pennertz threw two innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks.

The Hawks were led by offense and some very good defense, Matthew Pennertz went to the fence to rob a three home run in the seventh inning. Austin Schlangen made a couple of gems in the sixth inning, surely to save a couple of runs. Alex Geislinger had a great game, he went 3 for 4 with a double for four big RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matthew Pennertz was a busy guy, he went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned four walks and he scored a pair of runs. David Pennertz was pretty busy too, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Tanner Olean went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Haag went 2 for 6 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 2 for 6 for a RBI and Matt Unterberger was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Steven Pennertz earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Austin Berg earned a pair of walks. Adam Roerliech and Derek Ruegmer both scored one run.

The Lakers Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, issued five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Miller gave up one hit, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Justin Kunkel threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Chandler Bacon threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Fuchs threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers had a 2-0 lead into the six inning, when the Hawks put up six 5 runs, one in the seventh and 6 more in the eight inning. Max Fuchs led the Lakers on offense, he had a great game, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s. Andy Linn went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Kunkel earned a walk and he scored one run and Cole Denn had a stolen base. Mitch Wieneke and Colton Fruth both earned a pair of walks and Ryan Wieneke and Derrick Garding both earned one walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

LAKE HENRY LAKES 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rival the Royals in a very well played ball game. The Royals were up in the bottom of the ninth inning 3-2 and Jason Kampsen hit a walk off two run home run giving the Lakers a huge win. Jason Kampsen threw on the mound for the Lakers, he threw five good innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Savelkoul threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout

The Lakers did collect eleven hits off the Royals pitching, none bigger than Jason Kampsen, he went 3 for 4 with his home run for two RBI’s he earned a walk. Sam Hopfer went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Aaron Savelkoul went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Adam Jaeger went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Carter Wessel went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Adam Miller went 1 for 4. Nick Dingman earned a walk and Nic Reiman had a stolen base.

The Royals DJ Schliecher started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Eli Emerson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher for record, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

Adam Backes went 1 for 4 with a home run and Connor Dols went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Brady Klehr went 1 for 5 with a double and Andy Hadley went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Trent Gertken went 1 or 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kyle Budde went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Dalton Thelen went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk, Cole Schmitz earned a pair of walks and Kenny Mooney scored a run.

MARTIN MARTINS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Martins collected fourteen hits, that was plenty of support for their pitchers. Scott Lieser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, issued no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran Ryan Nett threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts to earn the save.

The Martins Derek Stroeing went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Ryan Messer went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Daniel Sargent went 2 for 5 with a stolen base and Jaylyn Arceneau went 3 for 4 and Scott Lieser went 3 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Schlangen went 1 for 5 with a double and Michael Schlangen went 1 for 4. Matthew Schlangen went 1 for 4, Chas Hennen went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Kyle Lieser was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs Tyler Hoffman started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he scattered thirteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Braegelmann thew 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs Kegan Stueve went 1 for 3 and Tyler Braegelmann earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 15 ROSCOE RANGERS 12

The Flames collected fourteen hits to support their pitchers, lefty Brad Mergen started on the mound. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 5 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he surrendered ten runs to earn the save.

The Flames Aaron Eiynck had a good game, he went 3 for 6 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, got a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cody Fourre went 2 for 6 for two RBI’s and Craig Klein went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Koltes went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Will Mergen went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brad Mergen went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and Dylan Panek went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Schroeder went 1 for 4, he earned three walks and he scored four runs and Cody Shay went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Mike Kotten was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Coby Mergen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Mergen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chad Mergen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers Josh Mackedanz started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw 1/3 of an inning and Jordan Schleper threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, and three runs. Nick Gabrielson threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued six walks and he surrendered six runs.

The Rangers Jordan Schleper went 3 for 6 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs and RJ Leyendecker went 1 for 6 for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brandon Schleper went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Cory Schmitt went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s. Russell Leynedecker went 1 for 5 and he scored two runs and Josh Leyendecker went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Brady Klingfus went 1 for 2 and Nick Gabrielson was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Brent Heinen earned four walks and he scored two runs and Spencer Evans earned a pair of walks.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

The Chargers collected fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitcher good support. Jordan Welle started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers had four players with multi-hit games, Jamie Terres went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base and Eric Terres went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brent Terres went 4 for 4 and he scored a run and Nathan Terres went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Anthony Revermann went 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Eric Schoenberg went 1 for 4. Reagan Nelson went 1 for 3, Carter Tschida went 1 for 4 and Dylan Meyer scored a run.

The Grovers Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw two innings, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers Colton Meyer went 1 for 4 with a home run and Anthony Welle went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Welle went 1 for 3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Kurt Marthaler went 2 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch. Jaron Klaphake went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Alex Welle went 1 for 4. Tanner Klaphake went 1 for 4 and Tyler Moscho earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

OPOLE BEARS 5 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0

The Bears earned a pair of wins over the weekend, they collected nine hits, including a double to give their pitchers good support. Jake Nelson started for the Bears, he threw 7 innings to earn the win, he scattered five hits, issued no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Derek Thielen threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears were led by Alex Lange, he went 3 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and player/manager Scott Binek went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and a sacrifice bunt. Sam Butler went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Klein went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, Tate Lange earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Zack Bialka earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Devils Jake Zontelli started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued eight walks, surrendered five runs and recorded a pair of strikeouts. Luke Zontelli threw three innings in relief.

The Devils offense was led by Jake Zelinske, he went 2 for 2 with a double and Nate Eschenbacker went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Luke Zontelli went 1 for 5 and Jake Zontelli went 1 for 3 and he was hit twice by a pitch

STEPHEN STEVES 9 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 0 (FORFEIT)

OPOLE BEARS 13 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 3 (7 INNINGS)

The Bears defeated their rivals the Saints, backed by fourteen hits, including two extra base hits. The was great support for the Bears pitchers, Isaiah Folsom started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Zach Bialka threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Play/manager had a big game for the Bears, Scott Binek went 2 for 4 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored three runs. Alex Lange had a good game, he went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Klein went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Taylor Nitz went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Bialka went 3 for 5 and he scored three runs and Tate Lange went 2 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Niemeyer went 1 for 1 and Jordan Schmitz went 1 for 1 first amateur hit. Isaiah Folsom was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks, Jake Nelson earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Peter Schumer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints, Jack Opatz started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up fourteen hits, issued five walks, surrendered thirteen runs and he recorded one strikeout. Steve Benkowski went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and Jake Walter went 2 for 3 with a double. Jordan Gombos went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Aaron Welle went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Jack Opatz earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 MINNEAPOLIS ANGELS 1 (7 Innings)

The Springers collected eleven hits and they put up four runs in the first inning and they played errorless defense, to give the veteran pitching staff great support. The Minneapolis Angels are a Class A team from the Park National League. Right hander Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win, he issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Right hander Sean Terres, back after a couple of seasons, threw one inning in relief, he gave one hit, issued one walk and he scored a pair of strikeouts. Right hander Jack Arnold had a good pair of innings of relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Big right hander Chris Butala threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits as he faced five batters.

The Springers center fielder Brian Hansen went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Zach Femrite went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Second baseman Garret Fuchs had a good game, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Right fielder Joe Dempsey went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and third baseman Drew VanLoy went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Jack Arnold went 1 for 1 with a RBI, he earned a walk and Justin Thompson went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Left fielder Alex Jungels went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs and Brad Olson went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Nate Hinkemeyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Angels starting pitcher Chad Naegeli was their pitcher of record. Taylor Branstad went 2 for 4, Nick Sutherland went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Alex Beers went 1 for 1. Jay Asumus and Mike Carrel earned walks and Luke Walden scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 1 (7 Innings)

The Muskies collected twelve hits and they played errorless defense to give their veteran right hander Adam Wenker a great deal of support. Adam started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run, issued no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Muskies catcher Ethan Carlson had a very good game, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s, and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Sweeter went 2 for 5 with double for RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 2 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brian Schellinger went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. David Deminsky went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Dylan Notsch went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he scored a run, this was hit first career Muskie hit. Brandon Kramer went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tim Burns had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Saints Michael Leffler started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Zweibohmer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave seven hits and he surrendered six runs.

The Saints were led by Tyler Brandel, he went 2 for 3 and he scored their run, John Hohenstein went 2 for 3 and Jeff Janckila was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice.

JOSEPH JOES 13 RICHMOND ROYALS 13 (Called Darkness)

The Joes and the Royals did battle till dark and just a few miscues because of the fast setting sun. The Joes collected fourteen hits and the Royals nine hits, numerous walks did play a big part in both teams offensive production. The Joes, Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued seven walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The veteran Craig Hern led the offense for the Joes, he went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Alex Kendall had a good game, he went 3 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. The Joes catcher Ben Alvord had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored one run. Brandon Bloch went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored three runs. Hunter Blommer went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett went 1 for 4. Nick Gill was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Burke Tagney was credited with a RBI and Jared Klein went 1 for 3 and he scored a run.

Veteran Blaine Athmann started on the mound for the Royals, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Justin Schroeder threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

Veteran Cole Schmitz had a good game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Andy Hadley had a good game, he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Budde had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a triple for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Adams went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dusty Adams went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. DJ Schleicher went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ian Hoffarth went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Dols was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

The Rebels of the Victory league defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley league in exhibition action. Mac Brink started on the mound for the Rebels, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rebels were led by Brett Kramer on offense, he went 2 for 2 with a triple for 3 RBI’s, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Nick Jelacie went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Branum went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Brian Skuluzacek went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Joe Anderson went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mac Brink earned a pair of walks, Brad Wayatashek was hit by a pitch and Jack Schafer earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys did collect eight hits including a pair of triples, but that wasn’t enough support for the Poney pitchers. Player/Manager Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sean Minder threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Hartwig threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cameron Knudson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs.

The Stone Poneys were led by Rudy Sauerer on offense, he went 3 for 4 with a triple for three RBI’s and William Kranz went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Cooper Lynch went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Dezurik went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Jacob Light went 1 for 4, Cameron Knudsen and Spencer Timm both were hit by a pitch and they both scored runs and Josh Schaefer scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE GAMES

Saturday May 18 th

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Sunday May 19 th

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Kimball Express (2:00)

St. Nicholas NIcks @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Eden Valley Hawks @ St. Augusta Gussies (2:00)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Watkins Clippers (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE GAMES

Wednesday May 15 th

Rogers Red Devils @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Saturday May 18 th

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Becker Bandits @ Rogers Red Devils (4:00)

Sunday May 19 th

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

STEARNS COUNTY GAMES

Saturday May 18 th

Lake Henry Lakers @ Farming Flames (8:00)

Sunday May 19 th

Elrosa Saints @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ St. Martin Martins (1:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH GAMES

Saturday May 18 th

St.Stephen Steves @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Sunday May 19 th

Avon Lakers @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

(EXHIBITION GAMES)

Wednesday May 15

Sartell Muskies @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Richmond Royals @ Pearl Lake Lakers (6:30)

St. Augusta Gussies @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Cokato Kernels (7:30)

Friday May 17 th

Kimball Express @ Dassel Saints (7:30)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Saturday May 18 th

Cold Spring Springers @ Minnetonka Millers (4:00)

Sunday May 19 th

St. Cloud Beaudreaus @ Champlin LoGators (4:00)

Albertville Villains @ Ramsey Renegades (12:00)