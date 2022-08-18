Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate Remains Historically Low

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate remains at an all-time low.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state's July unemployment rate is still at 1.8 percent, the same as in June. This is the all-time lowest state rate on record for any state.

Minnesota gained 19,100 jobs in July, however, the size of Minnesota's labor force declined for the first time this year, dropping by nearly 4,000 people. We had a one-tenth of a point decrease in the labor force participation rate to 68.4 percent.

The July numbers are not available for the St. Cloud metro area. As of June, the St. Cloud metro had a 2.3 percent unemployment rate. The labor force was listed at just over 110,000 people with 107,800 working and 2,500 on unemployment.

The St. Cloud metro's largest labor force ever was in June of 2020 with 116,600 potential workers. The highest number of people ever employed at one time in the St. Cloud metro was in October of 2019 when 111,900 people had jobs.

Get our free mobile app

Nationally, the unemployment rate for July was 3.5 percent, and the labor force participation rate was 62.1 percent.