The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend throughout central Minnesota. Live music will hit downtown St. Cloud with the annual Common Roots Festival, the 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo returns, check out the Katha Dance Theatre performing at the Paramount, see some classic cars at the Pantowner Car Show and catch the final Music in the Gardens concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
Common Roots FestivalSt. Cloud
Dozens of musicians are taking over downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The annual Common Roots Fest runs through Saturday. At least 50 artists will be performing throughout the event. Most of the live music will be played outside on the sidewalk and patio areas of local businesses. You can buy a button for $10 which helps to cover the cost of the festival. It also gets you discounts at a number of locations downtown through September 5th.
- Thursday, August 18th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 19th, 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 20th, 11:00 a.m.
Clearwater RodeoClearwater
Saddle up for one of the best local rodeo's in central Minnesota. The 42nd Annual Clearwater Rodeo is back for a weekend of fun. For three straight days enjoy live rodeo action, petting zoo, pony rides, games, great food and dancing. Events begin Friday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and kids 12-years-old and under are just $15.
- Friday, August 19th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 20th, 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 21st, 2:00 p.m.
Kathak Yatra – The Journey of Kathak DanceSt. Cloud
Experience a unique dance group coming to St. Cloud this weekend. Katha Dance Theatre presents Kathak Yatra, a show following Kathak's evolution through time, beginning with its inception in Hindu temples and culminating in its contemporary multicultural incarnations. The group will be performing on the Paramount Theatre stage. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, August 20th, 7:30 p.m.
Pantown Car ShowSauk Rapids
If you're a fan of classic cars you will want to make your way to the Benton County Fairgrounds this weekend. The 2022 Pantowner Car Show & Swap Meet is Sunday. The day includes arts and crafts, kids tractor pull, food vendors and of course lots of cool cars. Tickets are just $7 at the gate and kids 15-years-old and under get in free with a paying adult. The car show runs from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 21st, 7:00 a.m.
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
This is the final week of the summer Music in the Garden concert series. This week's performers is the Monday Night Jazz Group. Concerts are held near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens on the banks of the Mississippi River. All concerts are free and the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats for just $2. Concert begins at 3:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
- Sunday, August 21st, 3:00 p.m.