The Weekender: Clearwater Rodeo, Common Roots and More!

Dozens of musicians are taking over downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The annual Common Roots Fest runs through Saturday. At least 50 artists will be performing throughout the event. Most of the live music will be played outside on the sidewalk and patio areas of local businesses. You can buy a button for $10 which helps to cover the cost of the festival. It also gets you discounts at a number of locations downtown through September 5th.

CLICK HERE for see the full lineup!

- Thursday, August 18th, 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, August 19th, 5:00 p.m.

- Saturday, August 20th, 11:00 a.m.