Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name.

Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday.

Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.

I definitely started it because I wanted to keep the community together. It's always nice to come together like family and make some new friends.

Jeurissen says they will have a lot of the same events the community has grown to love, such as live music, the Old Creamery Cafe Tractor Pull and more.

We kept it similar with the parade and other festivities at my bar The Corner Pocket Saloon, and then the music will begin right around 5:00 p.m. and run through midnight.

The festivities begin Friday night at dusk with Movie in the Park followed by the mainstay of events Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Jeurissen says she's grateful to have such an amazing team such as Amy Mattson behind her organizing the events.

She also is thankful to the many businesses who have stepped up to sponsor the event such as Berskies Excavating, the Lions Club, RASM, Performance foods, Kampa n Gurbby, Finches mill works, Shady's Rail Side, Marty Palmershine, The Swine Vet and West Main Nutrition.