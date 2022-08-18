A Mullet Championship?? Kid From Minnesota is in it

Alright. I have noticed that there have been more and more kids sportin' the business in the front, party in the back hairstyles. But there's actually a National... NATIONAL Championship for this hairstyle??

mulletchamp.com mulletchamp.com loading...

Apparently so.

There are two divisions of the championship too. There is a teenage division and a kids division. Sorry guys from the 80s who never let the hairstyle go... you are not eligible. Or are you?? There is also a category for you.

According to Bring Me the News, this contest has 675 entries, and the leader, Emmitt Bailey from Menomonee, Wisconsin, has around 2000 votes as of the writing of this story. There could be more by now.

Get our free mobile app

What do you win? Well, for a kid with a distinctive hairstyle, it's not too bad. The winner gets the purse of $2500. Not too shabby... or shaggy as the case may be.

And how is the contestant from Minnesota doing? His name is Callen Steinbrink and he is from Austin. He is currently in 16th place. There is another kid from Wisconsin who is in 4th place.

You can follow along with this championship on the USA Mullet Championship website.

Who would have thought that this crazy possibly outdated hairstyle would garner such attention and money apparently?? Well, good for them. If you are a grown-up who still has this hairstyle, maybe you could make some money by charging or taking bids to cut it off. No judgement... just a possible money making venture. It's just hair. It will grow back.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.