Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement

UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.

Thirteen percent of the state is in a moderate drought, which is up from 11 percent a week ago. Southern Sherburne County and all of Wright county are included in moderate drought.

The severe drought remains for about two percent of the state which is primarily in the southern Twin Cities metro area.

Here in St. Cloud, we've officially had 2.24 inches of rain so far in August, which is .10 above normal. For the summer months of June, July, and August we've had 9.88 inches of rain, which is .39 above normal. And, for the year to date, we've had 23.63 inches of precipitation, which is 4.87 above normal.

More rain is in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday which may help ease the dry conditions.

A chance for showers and storms this morning before more develop this afternoon and evening. Wet weather is likely to continue through Saturday as multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected under a stalling low pressure system. Slow moving storms means some areas could see heavy rainfall.