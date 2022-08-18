Top Hot Date Spots in and Around St. Cloud to Experience

Being new to the St. Cloud area I am trying to find new and fun experiences for my honey and I. So when I asked YOU to let me know what the hot date spots are in and around St. Cloud, you showed up big with a MIX of great ideas so thank you! Can't wait to visit these different suggestions and see what becomes our favorite. Perhaps, even you'll discover a new destination on this list! In no particular order, this is what you said are your favorite date spots:

Munsinger Gardens: Located along the Mississippi River. This place is described as a St. Cloud treasure where you can experience true beauty at it's finest.

Jules bistro: Find this date night gem downtown St. Cloud and bonus they even have a date night special that they say is,

"All Day, Every Day, With Anyone."

Old Capital Tavern: From craft beer, lunch and dinner dining to a Brunch on Sunday, you're sure to find a good time at this establishment that is found on the corner of Benton Drive and Division Street Downtown Sauk Rapids.

Granite City Food & Brewery: This now chain was found right here in St. Cloud and has expanded into North Dakota, Missouri, Michigan and more. But here in St. Cloud we actually know where the name came from and why and that in itself makes this a proudful date night spot that one needs to experience at least once but will go back time and time again!

The Café Renaissance: Don't let the word café in the name fool you, this date night destination will transport you to a different part of the world with exquisite cuisine of dishes from Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Greece and more!

H.R. Pesty's Saloon & Eatery: This family owned restaurant is great for a casual and fun date night and where you can get

"Dinner, Drinks and Pull Tabs All In One Place"

G-Allen's Restaurant & Sports Bar: Locals love this date spot because it's a chill atmosphere that anyone can enjoy for a date night, family night or just to watch the game!

Quarry Park: As it says in the name you will be seeing granite quarries, over 20 of them to be exact. But there is so much to be seen at this date spot, especially if you want to surround yourself with more nature and have an adventure!

Coyote Moon Grille: Make sure to plan ahead for this trendy destination as it's open year round but only Wednesday thru Sunday. Located on the Territory Golf Club it's also a great event and wedding destination place, just in case that date eventually leads to more!

House of Pizza: One really can't ever go wrong with pizza during a date! In steps House of Pizza with two locations in the area, one in St. Cloud and another in Sartell. As described by one customer

"The BEST pizza in St. Cloud! Add cream cheese it's a must. You won't be disappointed." - Ginger P.

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

Texas Roadhouse: This out of state chain that comes from, none other than Texas, is still a favorite around the St. Cloud area and can be found in Waite Park. What can I say if you know, you know and if you don't...trust me when I say, say YES to the legendary buns and get ready to see dancing for your entertainment as you dine!

Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill: Deemed by many as the Best sports bar in St. Cloud really is a haven for those couples seeking to watch their favorite sports team. Adorned with 75 TV's and games galore, you'll have plenty of action to keep you entertained for a sporty date!

Bello Cucina: Want a TRUE Italian experience? This great dining establishment won't disappoint. Voted best Italian restaurant in Central Minnesota for 7 years in a row, it's reputation speaks for itself.

Anton's: A place of really cool history alone will make you want to visit this restaurant. The fact that it's by the Sauk River and a log cabin also gives this a unique and fascinating place for date night. And I've heard the popovers are just the best!

