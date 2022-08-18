JUST LOOK AT THAT MULLET!

mulletchamp.com mulletchamp.com loading...

We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com.

Get our free mobile app

VOTE NOW!

Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above and is in the running for the best kid mullet in America. We as Minnesotans have a duty to make sure this Minnesota kid takes home the grand prize. The first-place winner will be taking home a cash prize of $2500! Let's help our Minnesota boy bring home the gold! Click HERE to vote for your favorite mullet now.

SPEAKING OF OUTSTANDING MULLETS...

Mullets have definitely made a comeback in the last few years, with new artsits like Morgan Wallen rockin' the modern-day Mullet. Blake Shelton had one of the best mullets in country music back in the 90's and now he's bringing it back with the release of his brand new song "No Body" being released early Friday Morning, August 19th, 2022.

LEARN MORE

There is also a TEEN Division of the best mullet in America, but we have no Minnesotans in the running as of now.

OPEN DIVISION HAPPENING NOW

Mullets come in all shapes and sizes, and if you are 19 or older, you can enter to win in this category. No wigs or extensions are allowed. This has to be your original hair, styled to your liking in some mullet fashion.

As mentioned earlier, the grand prize is $2500 cash, with 2nd and 3rd place finalists getting Mullet Champs Gift Sets.

There is a $10 fee to enter the contest with half of that going to charity. If you would like to get registered click HERE now.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."