Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets

ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets.

St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.

The stops and seizures have led to warrant arrests and/or new charges that to date have resulted in 29 felony arrests and 54 other arrests or citations including traffic-related violations.

St. Cloud Police Assistant Cheif Jeff Oxton says the State Patrol has at times had its aerial unit assisting officers on the ground. This is most helpful in cases of foot pursuits or vehicle pursuits. The air units have been involved in several foot pursuits however there have not been any vehicle pursuits during the detail.

The enforcement efforts have been focused on areas consistent with the feedback from the residents and supported by calls for service for related call types.

The Safe Streets Initiative will be conducted for an undisclosed enforcement period organized by the St. Cloud Police Departments Community Engagement Division.