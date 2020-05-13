Minnesota Twins On Cameo [GALLERY]

A number of Minnesota professional athletes will record a greeting to be sent to you, a friend or a loved one... for a price. Over 40 current and former Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Timberwolves players are on Cameo, a website that offers fans the opportunity to purchase a video message from athletes and celebrities for varying prices.

Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins who are currently available on Cameo and the price it will take to hire them to record your message.