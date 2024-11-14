Minnesota Girls State Swimming/Diving Meet Starts Today

Central Minnesota will once again be well represented in the State Swimming/Diving meet today- Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Tech Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Eric Ruska) Tech Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Eric Ruska) loading...

Tech:

Had 7 kids qualify for the class A State meet.

Diving: Kiera Florek(1st), Kendall Dvorak(2nd), Brenna Gruber (4th)

200 Medley Relay: Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson, Aliina Gustin, Anja Gustin

200 Free: Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson

200 IM: Aliina Gustin

100 Fly: Anja Gustin

500 Free: Maggie Cole

200 Free Relay: Aliina Gustin, Maggie Cole, Anja Gustin, Maren Nelson

100 Back: Maren Nelson

100 Breast: Aliina Gustin

(The team placed 2nd in section 6A.)

Get our free mobile app

photo courtesy of Bryan Backes photo courtesy of Bryan Backes loading...

Apollo-St. John's Prep-Cathedral:

SJP’s Izzy Westling won the 50 and 100 frees to advance to the state meet in the 200 free relay. SJP sophomore Lilah Mohs is also a part of the relay.

Sartell Girls Swimming-Diving (photo courtesy of Hannah Nelson) Sartell Girls Swimming-Diving (photo courtesy of Hannah Nelson) loading...

Sartell-St. Stephen

State participants:

200 free - Joslynn Stewart

200 Medley Relay team - McKenna Searcy, Mara Segura, Joslynn Stewart, and Maya Hentges

Sauk Rapids-Rice: 200 Medley Relay-2nd and a new school record Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Madi Miller, Ava Erdmann 200 IM-2nd - Kate Walz Diving- 3rd - Esme' Grabinski

100 Back - 2nd - Ally Lucas 100 Breast - 1st and a new school record - Kate Walz

ROCORI Swimming (photo courtesy of Jim Willenbring) ROCORI Swimming (photo courtesy of Jim Willenbring) loading...

ROCORI

Jayda Larson - 200 IM and 500 freestyle

Ariana Outhwaite - 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay

Chelsea Willenbring - 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke

Megan Willenbring - 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke

(All 4 qualified in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay)