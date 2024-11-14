Minnesota Girls State Swimming/Diving Meet Starts Today
Central Minnesota will once again be well represented in the State Swimming/Diving meet today- Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Tech:
Had 7 kids qualify for the class A State meet.
Diving: Kiera Florek(1st), Kendall Dvorak(2nd), Brenna Gruber (4th)
200 Medley Relay: Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson, Aliina Gustin, Anja Gustin
200 Free: Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson
200 IM: Aliina Gustin
100 Fly: Anja Gustin
500 Free: Maggie Cole
200 Free Relay: Aliina Gustin, Maggie Cole, Anja Gustin, Maren Nelson
100 Back: Maren Nelson
100 Breast: Aliina Gustin
(The team placed 2nd in section 6A.)
Apollo-St. John's Prep-Cathedral:
SJP’s Izzy Westling won the 50 and 100 frees to advance to the state meet in the 200 free relay. SJP sophomore Lilah Mohs is also a part of the relay.
Sartell-St. Stephen
State participants:
200 free - Joslynn Stewart
200 Medley Relay team - McKenna Searcy, Mara Segura, Joslynn Stewart, and Maya Hentges
100 Back - 2nd - Ally Lucas
ROCORI
Jayda Larson - 200 IM and 500 freestyle
Ariana Outhwaite - 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay
Chelsea Willenbring - 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke
Megan Willenbring - 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke
(All 4 qualified in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay)