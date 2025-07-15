The first Major League Baseball All Star game was played in 1933. This year's game will be played in Atlanta Tuesday night. Numerous Minnesota natives have played in the game in past years.

Hrbek Appeared in 1

The list includes former Twins' 1st baseman and Minneapolis' Kent Hrbek, who played in the game in 1982. Despite a solid career with the Twins, he only made the All-Star team that one time.

A Hot Bed for All Stars

St. Paul native Paul Molitor was selected to play in 7 All Star games, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1993, and 1994. St. Paul's Dave Winfield played in 12 consecutive All Star games from 1977 to 1988. Another St. Paul native Joe Mauer was a fixture at All Star games being selected in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013. St. Paul native Jack Morris appeared in 5 All Star games in 1981, 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1991. He was the starting pitcher for the American League in 3 of those games.

Perkins and Steinbach

Stillwater native and former Twins' closer, Glen Perkins made the All Star team 3 times from 2013-2015. New Ulm, Minnesota native Terry Steinbach played in 3 All Star games including being named the All Star game MVP in 1988.

St. Cloud's Eisenreich

St. Cloud native and Tech High School graduate, Jim Eisenreich did not play in any All Star games. He played 15 MLB seasons from 1982-1998. While he had a successful career, including playing for the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Florida Marlins, and Los Angeles Dodgers, he never appeared in an All-Star game.