Mick Hatten On NCHC Bubble, Will Hammer, More [PODCAST]

The NCHC will open its season in a bubble format in Omaha, Nebraska beginning December 1st. The Huskies have been practicing at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in preparation for their three-week stay in Omaha.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to discuss the NCHC's bubble in Omaha, SCSU's training staff dealing with COVID, the arrival of Veeti Miettinen, talking with Will Hammer and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.