MIAC Announces Cancellation Of Spring Sports

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has canceled its entire spring sports season in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The MIAC shares in the disappointment that this difficult decision will bring to student-athletes, families, coaches, and fans; however, the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, athletic staff, and campus communities, it is no longer feasible for conference athletic activities to continue at this time.

The conference adds that each member institution will be able to make independent decisions regarding non-conference competition.