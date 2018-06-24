Maurer and Karls Win 5k

Dustin Maurer of Cushing won the Sta-Fit/WJON/Granite City Days 5k Sunday in St. Cloud.

Dustin Maurer - photo courtesy of Tom Fenton

The 27-year old Maurer finished with a time of 17 minutes and 30 seconds to finish as the top male. 16-year old Julia Karls of St. Cloud was the top female finisher with a time of 19 minutes and 59 seconds.

Julia Karls - photo courtesy of Tom Fenton

17-year old Alex Provo was the 2nd place male finisher and 13-year old Sean Pickle was the 3rd place male finisher.

17-year old Jerica Ploeger was the 2nd place female finisher and 45-year old Bonnie Fines was the 3rd place female finisher.