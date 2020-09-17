Lynx Dangerfield, Reeve Honored With WNBA Awards

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx have had an impressive season and league officials with the WNBA agree.

Guard Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota's second round pick, was named Rookie of the Year. She is the first player not selected in the first round to win the award.

This is back to back years Minnesota has had a player named Rookie of the Year. Forward Naphessa Collier won the award last year.

Lynx Head Coach also walked away with the Coach of the Year title. Reeve led her team to a 14-8 record. This is the third time she has won the award, making her the third coach in WNBA history to win it three times.

Minnesota hopes to continues to chase the title of WNBA Champions when they face the Phoenix Mercury Thursday in a single-elimination playoff game.