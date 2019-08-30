Local Teams Score Wins On High School Football Opening Night
The Cathedral Crusaders and Rocori Spartans each earned wins in their 2019 football season openers Thursday night. The rest of the St. Cloud Metro-area teams get their seasons underway Friday night.
The Crusaders beat Spectrum 33-12 at St. Cloud State University. Quarterback Mason Wolf started the scoring for CHS with a one yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, then threw for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to the win.
Cathedral out-gained Spectrum 282-242, including a 173-45 yard edge in the passing game.
Meanwhile, Rocori blanked Fergus Falls 23-0 in Cold Spring. Quarterback Jack Steil ran for 135 yards to lead the offense, while Andrew Anderson hauled in four catches for 83 yards.