The Cathedral baseball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a 4-1 win at Little Falls on Thursday, April 30th.

Jake Murphy went the distance on the mound for the Crusaders and earned the win by allowing just one run on five hits while striking out five in an 87-pitch effort.

Owen Fradette and Nolan Bigaouette each had a pair of hits and a run batted in for the 9-0 Crusaders. Cathedral is a perfect 8-0 so far this season in Granite Ridge Conference play.

OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 30th:

Holdingford 9, ACGC 3

Holdingford 9, ACGC 4

Kimball 7, BBE 6

BBE 4, Kimball 3

Maple Lake 7, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

Eden Valley-Watkins 10, Maple Lake 0

Paynesville 7, Royalton 0

Royalton 5, Paynesville 2

ROCORI 14, Detroit Lakes 1

ROCORI 9, Detroit Lakes 4

Buffalo 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Albany 5, Foley 2

Becker 13, Chisago Lakes 5

Sartell 2, Willmar 0

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell @ Bemidji 4:30 PM

Grand Rapids @ St Cloud 4:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Albany 7 PM

Cathedral softball also maintained a perfect record so far this season by beating St. Cloud 13-0 on Thursday evening in Waite Park. The Crusader softball team is now 11-0 overall.

Tayla Vought began the blowout win for Cathedral with a two-run home run in the first inning and ended the game with three hits and five runs batted in. Keira Alexander tossed a five-inning complete game while allowing just two hits.

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OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 30th:

Kimball 12, BBE 0

Kimball 13, BBE 2

Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Maple Lake 1

Eden Valley-Watkins 5, Maple Lake 1

Foley 4, Milaca 2

Pierz 5, Albany 4

Pierz 17, Albany 0

ROCORI 10, Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 10, Fergus Falls 5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Detroit Lakes 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 15, Detroit Lakes 0

Sartell 15, Little Falls 5

St. Cloud 12, Alexandria 2

Cathedral 13, St. Cloud 0

Becker 10, Chisago Lakes 3

Melrose 7, Sauk Centre 1