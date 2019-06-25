Legion Baseball Weekly Recap

Joel Baumgarten

Roger Mischke's weekly look at local American Legion baseball.

CHUTES INVITATIONAL TOURNEY

SAUK RAPIDS 6 ST. MICHAEL GOLDS 2 (MAC 6/21)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the STMA GOLD, backed by some very timely hitting and good pitching performances. Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Hemker closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits.

The offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Hemker went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Brady Peseta scored two runs and he had two stolen bases and Derek Durant scored a run.

The STMA Golds starting pitcher,Sam Draeger threw four innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Swiatkiewicz threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

Their offense was led by Caden Kelly, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Sam Draeger went 2-for-3 with a double. Jack Carroll went 1-for-2 for a double and he earned a walk and Tommy Schaupp was credited with a RBI. Charlie Jerpseth went 1-for-3 and Aaron Loch earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Bryce Perrier earned a walk and he scored one run and Bryce Swiatkiewicz scored one run.

SAUK RAPIDS 8 ANDOVER 0 (MAC 6/21)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated Andover, backed by ten hits, including a triple and a double. This gave Cole Fuecker their starting pitcher a great deal of support. He threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Hemker, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matthew Krepp went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s and Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Brandon Bohlman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Conner Hemker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Andover starting pitcher was Ben Slavik, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler D threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by RaQuan L., Reggie H., Yuenel S. and Tyrse D all went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS 7 ROGERS 6 (MAC 6/23)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the Rogers Legion, backed by nine hits and five walks. They won on a walk off, Andrew Wollaston was hit by a pitch to force the winning run in. Tyler Hemker started on the mound, threw six innings, he gave up four hits, gave up six runs and he issued eight walks. Trygve Hanson threw the final inning in relief, to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trygve Hanson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Cole Fuecker went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Durant went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-4, Landon Lunser earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Connor Hemker earned a walk.

The Rogers Legion starting pitcher was Luke Chapman, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Welch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Braydon Hegarty went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Luke Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and Chase LaMotte had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Garrett VanEyll went 1-for-3, he was hit by pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Welch earned three walks, he had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Shingledecker earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Riley Daun and Evan Braesch both earned a walk.

CHUTES 12 SAUK RAPIDS 6 (MAC 6/23)

The Chutes defeated the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by nine hits, and a good pitching performance. Sam Schneider, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, surrendered five runs, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Eric Faust threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Andrew Weisser, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Revier went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and stolen base. Eric Faust went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Schneider was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Neu was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Jansen was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Alex Lenzmeier earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids legions starting pitcher, Trygve Hanson, gave up two hits, issued three walks and he surrendered six runs. Logan Donahue threw six innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Brady Pesta, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for one RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Derek Durant went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Connor Hemker went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Posch went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Reid Lunser was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

BEMIDJI 6 CHUTES 2 (MAC 6/21)

The Bemidij Legion defeated the Chutes, backed by some very timely hits, seven walks and a good pitching performance. Jarrett Kondos started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Jack Larson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run andHenry Michalicek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Grant DeClusin went 1-for-4 with a double and Colt Uhlenhopp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dereck Young went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Isaiah Biehn went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Josh Nyberg earned a pair of walks, Jarrett Kondos earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored run and Alec Meland earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chutes starting pitcher, Andrew Rott threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brown threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Jangula threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Jangula went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. TJ Neu went 1-for-3 with a double and Eric Faust went 1-for-3. Shane Corbett earned a walk and Josh Revier scored a run.

CHUTES 9 WAYZATA 1 (MAC 6/21)

The Chutes defeated the Wayzata Legion backed by fourteen hits and a very good pitching performance. T J Neu started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Andrew Weisser, he went 3-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Schneider went 2-for-4 of a RBI and Ryan Jansen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two run. T J Neu went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Shane Corbett went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Eric Faust went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-2 and Andrew Rott earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Brown, Jackson Jangula and Luke Ellis all earned a walk.

The Wayzata starting pitcher was Anthony Esposito, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits and he surrendered nine runs. Caleb Hupp threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brayden Bengston threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Davis Grismer, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Brayden Bengston went 1-for-3. Chris Jacobs and Mathew Pietrzak both earned a walk and Ryan Burnett scored a run.

ANOKA 4 CHUTES 2 (MAC 6/23)

The Anoka Legion defeated the Chutes, backed by some very timely hitting and a good pitching performance. Nathan Tillman started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, he surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Nathan Tillman, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBI’s and Brody Lake went 2-for-3. Noah Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Charlie Buffie and Cam Kramer both went 1-for-3. Jackson Haute earned a walk and he scored one run and Rowan Jüngling scored a run.

The Chutes staring pitcher, Andrew Weisser threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. They were led on offense by Andrew Weisser, he went 1-for-3 for RBI and he scored a run. TJ Neu went 1-for-3 with a double and Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Jansen and Josh Reier both went 1-for-3 and and Andrew Rott earned a walk.

ANOKA 6 SILVER STARS 1 (MAC 6/21)

The Anoka Legion defeated the Silver Stars backed by seven hits, and a good pitching performance by Nate Tillman, He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Hänge, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Nate Tillman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Hunter Smith went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cam Kramer was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Ryan Hulke went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Noah Johnson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brody earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher, Reece Johnson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

John Huebach went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Rob went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Logan Quinn was hit by a pitch he Alex Dalbec earned a walk.

NEW ULM 2 SILVER STARS 1 (MAC 6/21)

The New Ulm Legion defeated the Silver Stars backed by seven hits and a very good pitching performance. Mark Schomer started on the mound, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Hunter Ranweiler, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Teagan Kamm went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jaden Pomeier went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Josh Seidl went 1-for-3 with a double. Cole Ranweiler went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Nolan Drill went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Colten Schaefer had a sacrifice bunt.

The Silver Stars staring pitcher, Tanner Blommer threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led by Tanner Blommer on offense, he went 1-for-3 and Luke Theisen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brandon Bloch earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Bissett and John Huebsch both were hit by a pitch.

STMA 7 SILVERSTARS 6 (MAC 6/23)

The STMA Legion defeated the Silver Stars backed by nine hits, including a pair o doubles, to give Bryce Perrier their starting pitcher good support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Carroll threw the final inning in relief to earned the save, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs.

Their offense was led by Jack Carroll, he went 2-for-4 with a double or a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Caden Kelly went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Swiatkiewicz went 1-for-2 or a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit b a pitch and he scored one run. Josh Gerard's went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Sam Droeger was credited with a RBI. Tommy Schaupp was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Max Sutter went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Easton Knealing earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher, Noah Bisset threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued six walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Nick Gill, he went 2-for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was it by a pitch and he scored one run. Sam Lüpke went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.Noah Bissett, Lukas Theisen and LoganQuinn all went 1-for-4 and they scored one run. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 and Thomas Otto earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Draeger earned a stolen base and Alex Dalbec was hit by a pitch.

BROOKINGS 12 SILVER STARS 5 (MAC 6/22)

The Brookings South Dakota Legion defeated the Silver Stars, backed by some very timely hits and several walks. Tyler Kreutner started on the mound, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Caden Jacobsma threw four innings in relief, gave up two hits and he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Rhett Zelinski, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Trevor Berreth went 2-for-3 for RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Tyler Kreutner went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Rhyhus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Tanner Sheperdson was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jackson Krogman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Jacobsma earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Jacob Schoon scored a run and Justin Devin was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher, Charlie Atkinson threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued eight walks, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Rob threw the final inning in relief, gave up one hit.

They were led on offense by Nick Gill, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s ad Tanner Rob went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Sam Lüepke had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Thomas Otto went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Alex Dalbec earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Noah Bissett earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGION TOURNAMENT

SARTELL 15 APPLE VALLEY RED 5 (Alexandria 6/22)

The Sartell Legion defeated the Apple Valley Legion, backed by twenty-three hits, including a pair of triples and four doubles. Their starting pitcher Colby Mathissen threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by seven players with multi-hit games, led by Riley Ahrndt, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for five RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jarron Walther went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Dylan Notsch went 5-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored five runs. Jake Schelonka went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Gerdes went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Wes Nesland went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tanner Ertl went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nick Greer went 2-for-3 and Christian Kneewolf went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Apple Valley starting pitcher, Caleb Hoeft threw a complete game, he gave up twenty-three hits, issued two walks, gave up fifteen runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Will Löesch, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mark Reinertson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Kelly went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Katzenmeier was credited with a RBI and Hunter Gores earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Zack Nelson earned a walk and Brady LaBahn scored one run. Nick Holland was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caleb Hoeft was it by a pitch and he earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA 1 SARTELL 0 (Alexandria 6/22)

The Alexandria Legion defeated the Sartell legion in a defensive struggle and a very good pitching performance. Mathew Carlson started on the mound, he gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cody Richardson, he went 2-for-3 and he scored the games only run. Luke LeVasseur went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Mathew Carlson was credited with the games only RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Revering and Kade Loge both went 1-for-3 and Dominic Schmidt and Blake Hoelacher both earned one walk.

The Sartell legion’s starting pitcher, Dylan Notsch threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3 and Nick Greer went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-1 and Dylan Gerdes had a sacrifice bunt.

SARTELL 13 WORTHINGTON 3 (Alexandria 6/23)

The Sartell Legion defeated the Worthington Legion, backed by fifteen hits, including five doubles and a pair of triples. Nathan Engelmeyer started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Haus threw 2 1/3 innings in relief he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s, he had stolen base and he scored three runs. Riley Ahrndt went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Gerdes went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s and Nick Greer went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBI’s. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Notsch went 3-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jarron Walther went 1-for-1, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run and Wes Nesland went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Worthington starting pitcher was Ben Rogers, he retired one batter, he gave up five hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Daniel Pavelko threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, surrendered eight runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mike Iverson, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Kyle Mullaney went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Svalland went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Renaldo Panigua went 1-for-3. Brayden Donkersloot earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carl Dykstra was credited with a RBI and Ben Rogers earned a walk.

ELK RIVER 13 SARTELL 4 (Alexandria 6/21)

The Elk River Legion defeated the Sartell legion, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. Sam Oregon started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Kyle Esperum, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Anders Johnson went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Stroh went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and Bryce Loidolt went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tyson Dusosky went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Anson Kozitka went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Charlie Eldredge went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Sam Erickson earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Sartell’s starting pitcher Wes Nesland threw 6 1/3 innings, gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Colby Mathiasen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs.

Their offense was led by Carter Hemmesch, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Nick Greer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Blake Haus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Dylan Notsch earned a walk and Jarron Walther scored a run.

