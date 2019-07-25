Legion Baseball Sub-State Recaps

The Legion Roundup will include game summaries and upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

LITTLE FALLS 5 ST. CLOUD CHUTES 4

The Little Falls Legion defeated the Chutes a a very good ball game, they took the early lead until the bottom of the six inning the Chutes put a three runs for a tied ball game at 4-4. The Little Falls Legion came back with one run in the top of the seventh. Their starting pitcher Alex Gwost threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Nagel threw 1 2/3 inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Sam Nagel, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Gwost went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Thomas Kunkel went 1-for-2 and Caleb Strack earned a pair of walks, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base.

The Chutes starting pitcher TJ Neu threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Eric Faust threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chutes were led on offense by Andrew Rott, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for one RBI and he scored one run. Lefty Ryan Jansen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run and Eric Faust went 1-of-4 for a RBI. Jackson Jangula went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 and Sam Larson earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS 12 SARTELL 10

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the Sartell Legion in a slugfest, a total of twenty-hits were collected, they had three extra base hits. Their starting pitcher Cole Fuecker started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up twelve hits, issued two walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trygve Hanson, he went 2-for-3 for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Tyler Hemker went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Connor Hemker went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matthew Krepp went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Andrew Wollak earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run, Derek Durant and Grant Lovitz both earned a walk and they each scored one run.

The Sartell Legion’s starting pitcher was Dylan Notsch, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued four walks and he surrendered six runs. Dylan Gerdes gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs. Nick Greer threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs.

They were led on offense by Austin Hendricks, he went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s and Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Jake Schelonka went 3-for-4 for one RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Blake Hause went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Nick Greer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Dylan Notsch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had stolen base and he scored three runs and Jaron Walther went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 1 FOLEY 0

The Silver Stars defeated the Foley Legion in a really good pitching dual, the Silver Stars collected some very timely hits and played great defense. Their starting pitcher Reece Johnson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy Otto went 1-for-3 for the games only RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored the games only run. Tanner Roob went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Noah Bissett went 1-for-4, Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 and Isaac Benesh had a stolen base.

The Foley Legion’s starting pitcher Alec Dietl threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Beier threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. James Peschl went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Carsten Teff went 1-for-3. Chris Plante, Preston Owen and Alec Dietl all earned a n walk and Logan Thorsten had a stolen base. The Foley Legion had runners at third base three times during the course of the game, they were unable to get a timely hit.

Final Four

Thursday July 25th (5:30/7:30)

Silver Stars vs. Chutes

Sauk Rapids vs. Little Falls

Championship

Friday July 26th (7:30)

SUB-STATE 15

HOSTED BY WACONIA AND HAMBURG

WILLMAR 2 COLD SPRING 1

The Cold Spring Legion dropped their first game of the Sub-State tournament in a pitching duel. They scored in the first inning had held that led till the sixth inning when the Willmar Legion got a two run home run. The starting pitcher of Willmar, Drew Dirksen threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Drew also led the offense, as he went 1-for-3 with the big two run home run. Ashton Gregory went 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Ditmarson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tanner Bauman went 2-for-3 and Wad Fischer went 1-for-2.

The Cold Spring Legions starting pitcher, Rudy Notch, threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Reed Bartell went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run.

The Cold Spring Legion will take on Hutchinson at 10:00 AM today in Hamburg.

