Legion Baseball Sub-State Recaps

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES (SATURDAY July 27)

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 5 LITTLE FALLS 0

The Chutes come back thru the losers bracket to defeat the Little Falls Legion twice for the Sub-State 12 championship. They collected nine hits, backed by a pair of doubles and great pitching performance. Right hander Andrew Weisser threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued six walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Jackson Jangula, he went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Rott went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Larson went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and Sam Schneider went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3, Eric Faust and TJ Neu both earned a walk and Ryan Janzen scored a run.

The Little Falls Legion’s starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Little Falls Legion was led on offense by Alex Gwost and Brady Shelstad, both went 1-for-3. Thomas Kunkel earned a pair of walks and Travis Wenzel, Sam Nagel, Gabe Hirsch and Josh Jennings all earned one walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 7 LITTLE FALLS 3

The Chutes defeated the Little Falls Legion, backed by nine hits and two extra base hits. Jackson Jangula started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Faust threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Chutes were led on offense by Eric Faust, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 2-for-3 with a double or a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jackson Jangula went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Andrew Weisser earned a walk and he scored a run and TJ Neu was hit by a pitch.

The Little Falls Legion starting pitcher Caleb Strack threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, he issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Thomas Kunkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Little Falls Legion was led on offense by Sam Nagel, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Josh Jennings went

2-for-3 with two RBI’s. Caleb Strack scored a run, Thomas Kunkel earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Shelstad scored a run. Alex Gwost, Trent Krupke, Zach Opatz and Gabe HIrsch all earned walks.

(Last Thursday)

St. CLOUD CHUTES 10 SAUK RAPIDS 5

The Chutes defeated the Silver Stars to advance to the Sub-State 12 Championship. They collected eights hits, including a pair of doubles to support their pitcher. Sam Schneider started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Eric Faust, he went 2-of-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Jangula went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Janzen earned a walk, he was it by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Caleb Lentz earned a walk.

The Sauk Rapids Legion’s starting pitcher was Derek Durant, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nikolas Neeser threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Logan Donahue threw 1/3 of and inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced.

They were led on offense by Brandon Bokelman, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and a stolen base. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Posch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS 5 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 2

The Little Falls Legion defeated the Silver Stars to advance to the Sub-State 12 Championship. They collected six hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher Sam Nagel threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Alex Gwost, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored one run. Sam Nagel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Thomas Kunkel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Josh Jennings went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Caleb Strack went 1-for-4 and Brady Shelstad had sacrifice bunt for a RBI.

There was no box score from the Silver Stars.

SUB-STATE 15

Hosted by Waconia and Hamburg

COLD SPRING 5 HUTCHINSON 4

MARSHALL 4 COLD SPRING 2

