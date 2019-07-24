Legion Baseball Sub-State 12 Tuesday

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

SARTELL 9 ST. AUGUSTA 0

The Sartell Legion defeated the St. Augusta Legion, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Wes Nelsand started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Nathan Englemeyer threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Riley Ahrendt, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Dylan Notsch went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Austin Hendricks went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Greer went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored one run and Jerron Walther scored a run.

The St. Augusta Legions starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up six runs. Keegan Dietrich threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits and he gave up three runs. Brandon Hagstrom threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued a pair of walks.

They were led on offense by Kaiden Dietrich, Brandon Hagstrom and Justin Ness, they went 1-for-3 and Logan Hanson earned a pair of walks.

FOLEY 10 ST. CLOUD 76’ers 0

The Foley Legion defeated the 76’ers, backed by twelve hits and good defense. Starting pitcher for them was Alex Foss, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Mark Dierkes threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Teff threw one inning in relief to close it out, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Foley Legion was led on offense by Chris Plante, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Alex Foss went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Noah Novak was credited with a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Mark Dierkes went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Drew Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Teff went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Jeremy Peschel had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The St. Cloud 76’ers starting pitcher Peyton Bigaouette threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, gave up ten runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The were led on offense by Eli Unze, he went 1-for-3 and Spencer Gustin earned a walk.

Wednesday July 24th

Sartell vs. Sauk Rapids (5:30) at Sauk Rapids

Waite Park Silver Stars vs Foley (5:30)

Winners Play (7:30) at Sartell (7:30)

Final Four

Thursday 5:30/7:30 at Sartell

ROGER MISCHKE

Email matrat@midco.net