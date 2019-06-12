Legion Baseball Roundup

A look at recent action on the American Legion baseball circuit, courtesy of Roger Mischke.

SAUK RAPIDS POST #254 6 MONTICELLO POST #260 0. (Sauk Rapids 6/10)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated their league rivals the Monticello Legion backed by eight hits and a very good pitching performance. Cole Fuecker started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Logan Donahue threw the final inning in relief, he faced just three batters.

They were led on offense by Trygve Hanson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brady Posch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Pesta went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4. Nick Neeser earned three walks and he scored a run and Derek Durant earned a walk.

For Post 260 Chase Backes started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued seven walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Hageman threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he issued two walks. Brock W. went 1-for-3 and Brett Schoen, Mason Lovegren, Ian Jungles, Chase Backen and Cadin Ritter all earned walks.

BUFFALO POST #270 8 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 7 (Buffalo 6/10)

The Buffalo Legion defeated the Chutes backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and one triple. Michael Weber started on the mound for Post 27, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Opay threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Gavin threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Buffalo was led on offense by Ethan Hansen, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Calvin James went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s and Damien Biegert went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Christenson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Kai Brisk went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Evan Saeffher went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a two runs. Bryant Peeler and Nathan Buscher went 1-for-3 and they both scored one run.

The Chutes starting pitcher TJ Neu threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks and he gave up seven runs. Eric Faust threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brown threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chutes were led on offense by Eric Faust, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Andrew Weisser went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Jackson Jangula was credited with a RBI, he had one stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Larson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. TJ Neu and Alex Lenzmeier both went 1-for-4 and Caleb Leintz and Andrew Rott both scored one run.

LITCHFIELD POST #104 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS POST #381 6 (Watkins 6/10)

Litchfield legion defeated the Eden Valley-Watkins legion backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Starting pitcher for post 104 was Owen Boerama, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bret Wendlandt threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Pennertz issued four walks and he surrendered four runs. Tyler Peterson threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Litchfield legion was led on offense by Carter Block, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored three runs and Joe Pennertz went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Avery Liestman went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Bret Wendlandt went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and Josh Johnson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Owen Boerama went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Peterson went 1-for-3.

The Eden Valley-Watkins Legion starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw a complete game. He gave up thirteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Post 381 was led on offense by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. AJ Rasmussen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Luke Jansen was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Dylan Utecht earned a walk and he scored a run.

ROYALTON POST #137 4 SAUK CENTRE POST #67 3 (Sauk Centre 6/10)

The Royalton post 137 defeated the Sauk Centre legion backed by seven timely hits and a handful of walks. Starting pitcher, Carter Petron threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Walcheski threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by Ethan Walcheski, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Carter Petron went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Brady Brezinka went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Suska and Rudy Petron both went 1-for-4 and Zack Cehalla went 1-for-2.

The Sauk Centre Legion starting pitcher, Andrew Bick threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Andrew Buch, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Chris Stadther went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Suelflow went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Dusty Karl went 1-for-4 and Dominic Ritter earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Trenton Wall earned a walk and he scored one run, Irvin Brenes had a sacrifice bunt and Ted Zenzen had a stolen base.

SARTELL POST #277 4 SAUK RAPIDS POST #254 2 (Sartell 6/11)

The Sartell Legion defeated their cross town rivals the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by eight hits, to give their pitcher good support. Jake Schelonka started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Wes Nesland threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Riley Ahrndt, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Dylan Notsch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Greer and Jack Greenlun both went 1-for-3.

The Sauk Rapids Legion starting pitcher Trygve Hanson threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Posch, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-3, Derek Durant earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Hemker and Connor Hemker both earned walks.

MONTICELLO POST #260 4 COLD SPRING POST #455 2 (Monticello 6/11)

The Monticello Legion defeated their league rivals the Cold Spring legion, with some very timely hits. Eli Schaffer started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Rassmussen threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recored two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brock Witold, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Caden Ritter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Mason Lovegren he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jon Afeldt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Eli Schafer went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Chase Böcken had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Cold Spring Legion starting pitcher was Rudy Notch, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Bartell threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout, he was the pitcher of record.

They were led by Brady Klehr, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Nolan Notch went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Brock Humbert went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Collin Eskew and Dylan Rausch both went 1-for-3, Andrew Luethmers earned two walks and DJ Krön earned one walk.