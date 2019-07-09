Legion Baseball Recap

ST. CLOUD AREA LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

The Legion Roundup will include game summaries and hopefully the upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621.

AVON LEGION WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT

ALBANY 3 ST. CLOUD CHUTES 1 (Avon 7/6)

The Albany Legion defeated the St. Cloud Chutes backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance by Ethan Navratil. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issue three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Albany legion was led on offense by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-3 and Jason Kirchner went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Aaron Christen was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Evan Kalthoff went 1-for-1, Devin Ritter went 1-for-1 and Will Mergen earned a walk.

The Chutes starting pitcher Andrew Weisser, threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Schneider, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored their lone run and Blake Brown went 1-for-3 with a double. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josh Revier went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-3, Caleb Leintz earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Eric Faust was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 3 DASSEL COKATO 0 (Avon 7/6)

The St. Cloud Chutes defeated the Dassel Cokato Legion, backed by eight hits and a very good pithing performance by a pair of Chutes arms. Jack Pelzel started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Budde threw threw three innings to earn a save, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Eric Faust, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Josh Revier went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Andrew Weisser went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Jackson Jangula went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Ellis went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-1 and Jack Pelzel earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS 3 COLD SPRING 2 (Cold Spring 7/8)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the Cold Spring Legion, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a home run. Derek Durant started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by Cole Fuecker, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double and he earned a walk. Connor Hemker went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Brady Posch went 2-for-4 with a double. Brady Pesta went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-1 and Trygve Hanson scored a run.

The Cold Spring Legion’s starting pitcher Brady Klehr, threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Rudy Notch threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Dean Kron, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brett Sowada went went 2-for-3 and Sam Distal went 1-for-3 with a double. Rudy Notch went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Nolan Notch was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 5 BECKER 1 (PUTZ 7/8)

The St. Cloud Chutes defeated the Becker Legion, backed by nine hits and a very good pitching performance. TJ Neu started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Eric Faust, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Weisser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Shane Corbett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jackson Jangula went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Andrew Roth went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. TJ Neu went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Sam Schneider went 1-for-4. Blake Brown went 1-for-3, Sam Larson had two stolen bases and he scored one run and Ryan Jansen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Becker Legion’s starting pitcher Dalton Fouquette threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kreeden Bloomquist went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored one run and Zach Wenner was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 6 BRAINERD 5 (PUTZ 7/8)

The St. Cloud Chutes defeated the Brainerd Legion, backed by ten hits, including four doubles. Sam Schneider started on the mound for the Chutes, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Eric Faust went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. TJ Neu went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Jackson Jangula went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he score two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run, Sam Larson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Sam Schneider earned a walk and Ryan Jansen scored a run.

The Brainerd Legion’s starting pitcher, Connor Wickland threw two innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Jones threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Colby Watland, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Kappes went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ben Jones went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Gunnar Wicklund went 2-for-4 and Marcus Lenartson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 and Broc Peterson went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Mikel Laber was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colin Kleffman went 1-for-1.

ST. CLOUD 76’ERS 4 BRAINERD 2 (FABER 7/8)

The 76’ERS defeated the Brainerd Legion, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance. Andrew Schmidt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The 76’ERS were led on offense by Joe Dolan, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Westphal went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Payton Bigaouette went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Spencer Gustin went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Eli Unze went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Hunter Stutz went 1-for-3 and Brady Kenning had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run.

The Brainerd Legion’s starting pitcher was Josh Hukriede, threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Mikel Laber, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Gunner Wicklund went 1-for-3 with a double. Broc Peterson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Renzen Caughey went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Sett Vagts went 1-for-4 and Mason Argin scored one run.

BECKER 7 ST. CLOUD 76’ers 2 (FABER 7/8)

The Becker Legion defeated the 76’ERS, backed by timely hitting and good defense. Cameron Fischer started on the mound for the Becker Legion, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, issue one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Mitch Louden, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Noah Mohs went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Zach Wenner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Luke Eigen was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Cameron Fischer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Krenz and Andrew Kolbinger both earned a walk and each scored one run and Dustin Henkemyer earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The 76’ERS starting pitcher, Joe Dolan threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Kenning thew one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he gave up one run. Tom Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The 76’ERS were led on offense by Noah Westphal, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Hunter Stulz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Kenning and Spencer Gustin both went 2-for-3, Eli Unze went 1-for-3 and Tom Hoffmann went 1-for-2.

WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 5 MONTICELLO 2 (Monticello 7/8)

The Silver Stars defeated the Monticello Legion, back by three big doubles, great defense and a great pitching performance. Reece Johnson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Thomas Otto went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Gill was credited with two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Reece Quinn was credited with a RBI, Sam Holthuas went 1-for-4 and Alec Dalbec was hit by a pitch.

The Monticello starting pitcher, Tom Affeldt threw two innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, he surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Elven threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jace Pribyl threw two innings in relief, he gave two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. TJ Blackstone threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cal Schmitz was credited with a RBI and he had two stolen bases. Chase Boecher went 1-for-3 and Brett Schoen had a sacrifice bunt and two stolen bases. Ty Elven had a stolen base, Tony Blackstone scored a run and Mason Laugner was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 3 TRI-TOWN 1 (Eden Valley 7/8)

The Eden Valley-Watkins Legion defeated the Tri-Town Legion, backed by great a pitching performance by Luke Jansen. He threw a complete game, he gave up one hit, he issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Alex Foehenbacher, went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Bautch was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Luke Jansen was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-3 and Gavin Klocker earned a walk. Carson Geislinger, Connor Lincoln and AJ Rasmussen all earned one walk and he they each scored one run.

The Tri-Town starting pitcher, Connor Barker, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Kingery threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Connor Barker earned a walk and David Kingery was it by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Brady Kruse and Zach Bagley both were it by a pitch.

ROYALTON 4 ST. AUGUSTA 3 (Royalton 7/8)

The Royalton Legion defeated the St. Augusta Legion back by timely hitting and a solid pitching performance. Zach Leibold started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

They were led on offense by Brady Brezinka, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, this included a walk off hit for the win. Grayson Suska went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Cekalla went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Carter Petron was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Nathan Kolbo earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Leibold was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jacob Leibold earned a walk and Brady Peterson has a sacrifice bunt.

The St. Augusta Legion’s staring pitcher, Brandon Hagstrom threw two innings, he was the pitcher of record and Drew Kiffmeyer threw five innings in relief. Brandon Halstorm led their offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Aaron Zastran went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Aaron Voit went 2-for-4 and Ben Gilberson went 2-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Jayson McDonald went 1-for-3 and Logan Hanson earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run.Drew Kiffmeyer earned two walks and he scored one run and Keegan Dietrich had a sacrifice bunt.

SAUK RAPIDS 5 BRAINERD 3 (6/2 Sauk Rapids)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the Brainerd Legion with just two hits, including a home run. The starting pitcher, Cole Fuecker threw a complete game, he gave up just five hits, issued one walk, he surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Brady Posch, he went 1-for-1 with a huge two run home run and Matthew Krupp was credited with a RBI. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 and Cole Fuecher and Logan Donahue both earned walks. Trygve Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker, Brady Pesta and Connor Hemker all scored a run.

The Brainerd Legion’s starting pitcher, Michael Lober, threw four innings, he gave up just one hit, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Colin Kleffman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Colby Watland, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Konnor Wicklund went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Jones went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Renzen Caughey went 1-for-3. Eli Roberts went 1-for-2, he was hit by pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run, Seth Vagts earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Marcus Lennartson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Tuesday July 9th

Sartell at Cold Spring 7:00

Foley at Monticello 7:00

76’ers at St. Cloud Chutes 7:00

Thursday July 11th

St. Cloud Chutes at Sartell 7:00

Eden Valley Watkins at Kerkhoven 7:00

Silver Stars at Sauk Rapids 7:00

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Co-State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

Email matrat@midco.net