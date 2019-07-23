Legion Baseball Playoff Recaps

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and upcoming games.

Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 3 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 2

The Chutes defeated the Silver Stars in a come from behind effect, backed by five very timely hits and very good defense. The Silver Stars were up 2-0 and in the bottom of the 5th inning the Chutes got a run on the board. They put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead. The Chutes starting pitcher Andrew Weisser threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Faust threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit. Jackson Jangula threw the final inning in relief to earn the save.

The Chutes were led on offense by Josh Revier, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Eric Faust was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice. Jackson Jangula went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and TJ Neu went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Schneider was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and Andrew Weisser scored a run.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher Tanner Blommer threw five innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Alex Dalbec, he went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Tanner Blommer and Thomas Otto both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Nick Gill was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and Isaac Benesh earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS 12 SAUK RAPIDS 2 (6 Innings)

The Little Falls Legion defeated the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by nine hits and very good defense. They earned their second upset of the Sub-State 12 tournament. Lefty Caleb Strack started on the mound, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. He did have a no-hitter going till the fourth inning when he gave up a infield single.

The Little Falls Legion was led on offense by Travis Wenzel, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Schelstad went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Gwost went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Caleb Strack went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Thomas Kunkel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Josh Jennings went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Sam Nagel went 1-for-5. Gabe Hirsch earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Zach Opatz earned a walk and he scored one run.

The starting pitcher for the Sauk Rapids Legion Trygve Hanson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nicholas Neeser threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Cole Fuecher, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Brady Posch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 and Andrew Wollak earned a walk.

Tuesday July 23rd

St. Augusta vs. Sartell (5:30)

76’ers vs Foley (7:30)

ROGER MISCHKE

Email matrat@midco.net