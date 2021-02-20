Late Rally Not Enough as SCSU Falls to UMD

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team came up short against the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Friday.

The score stayed close through the opening minutes of the first half before the Bulldogs pushed out to a 15-point lead at the break.

Down 43-28, the Huskies rallied and closed the gap to three points with around 11 minutes remaining. It was short-lived, however, as UMD went on an 18-8 run to close it out ahead 73-60.

Drew Blair led all scorers, dropping 20 points for Duluth. Anthony Roberts led SCSU with 13 points. Caleb Donaldson finished with 12 points. Ryan Bagley and Josh Tomasi each added 11 for St. Cloud.

The Huskies fall to 7-8 and 5-6 NSIC. They will host the Bulldogs for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.