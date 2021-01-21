Koenig Among Latest Rox Signings

The St. Cloud Rox announced four more player signings Thursday afternoon as their 2021 roster begins to take shape. Among the four players returning to the Rox is former Tech Tiger and current SCSU Husky Trevor Koenig.

Koenig is a junior at SCSU who will be returning to the Rox for a third season in 2021. The tall lefty was a Northwoods League All Star and Rox Pitcher of the Year during the 2019 season.

Over 79.2 innings spanning two seasons, Koenig has a 2.49 earned run average and a 7-1 record. He was a 40th round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers during his senior year at Tech.

Also returning for encores at Joe Faber Field this summer are catcher Cody Kelly of the University of Minnesota, infielder Andrew Pintar of BYU and Nate Swarts of Washington State University.

The Rox roster now stands at 11 with the latest signings as the team prepares for its season opener on May 31st in Thunder Bay. The Rox will host their home opener on June 4th against Duluth, with the game featuring postgame fireworks at the ballpark.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports and on the free Granite City Sports mobile app.