Klaphake Named Sauk Rapids Football Coach

Former St. Cloud State quarterback Phillip Klaphake has been named the new coach of Sauk Rapids-Rice football. Klaphake replaces Bill Magnuson, who took a job in Pequot Lakes over the summer.

After a career at SCSU that included three All-American selections and four All-NSIC selections, Klaphake moved into a career in coaching. Most recently, Klaphake coached defensive backs at Gustavus Adolphus.

Klaphake will join Lee Voss and Dave Overlund on AM 1390 The Fan at 1:05 Thursday afternoon.