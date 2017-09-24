Keenum, Vikings Beat Buccaneers

MINNEAPOLIS - Vikings Quarterback Case Keenum has a career day and helped Minnesota beat the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-17 at US Bank Stadium.

Minnesota started the scoring early when rookie Dalvin Cook rushed for his first career NFL touchdown.

In the second quarter Keenum found a open Jarius Wright to put the Vikings up 14-3. Later in the quarter Keenum threw the ball up for Stefon Diggs. Diggs made an incredible catch to put the Vikings up 21-3 with under a minute left in the 1st half.

Diggs caught his second touchdown of the day early in the 3rd quarter.

Diggs finished with eight receptions for 173 yards. Adam Theilen caught five for 98 yards.

Cook led the team in rushing with 97 yards and a touchdown. He also had five reception for 72 yards.

Keenum completed 25 of 33 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns.