Karn, Brink To Be Inducted Into MSHSL Hall Of Fame

Cathedral baseball coach Bob Karn and former ROCORI basketball coach Bob Brink have been elected to the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2015.

Karn has coached the Crusaders since 1970 and has won nine state championships while also teaching English and Literature at Cathedral High School. The Crusaders have won 50 straight games and back-to-back state titles heading into the 2016 season.

Karn has won 736 games in his career, more than any other coach in Minnesota.

"No one is more deserving of this than Bob Karn", said Cathedral High School activities director Emmett Keenan. "Through 46+ years of teaching and coaching, Bob has exemplified what education-based athletics are all about - and embodies that each and every day of his life. I couldn't be more proud to call him a colleague and a friend."

Brink coached ROCORI for 42 seasons and for 51 seasons total. Brink accumulated 936 wins in his career, good for second place all time in Minnesota. He led the Spartans to 14 state tournament appearances and one title (1988).

Brink was a nine-time Coach of the Year before retiring in 2012.

The induction ceremony will take place on October 25th at 1 p.m. at the RiverFront Hotel in St. Paul.