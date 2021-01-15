Kaprizov Stars In Wild’s Season-Opening Win

The Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime Thursday night in their season-opener at Staples Center.

After starting the scoring with a Jonas Brodin goal in the first period, the Wild went into comeback mode when they found themselves trailing 3-1 heading into the third period.

Victor Rask scored for Minnesota early in the third period and Marcus Foligno scored at 9:42 to tie the game at three and send the game to overtime.

Rookie forward Kiril Kaprizov intercepted a weak Kings pass and went in on a breakaway. Despite losing control of the puck, he found the back of the net when the puck went off his skate blade and into the back of the net.

Kaprizov, who was named the game's first star, finished with a goal and two assists in his NHL debut.

The Wild will take on the Kings in LA once again on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.