MN Junior College Baseball Update

COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS

CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

NEXT GAMES:

Wednesday May 1st (1:00/3:30) @ Putz Field

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS vs. STTCC CLONES

SATURDAY APRIL 27TH

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 3 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

The Raiders defeated the Central Division rivals the Cyclones, both collected seven hits. The Raiders put up three runs in the seventh for a walk off win, backed by solid defense. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty sophomore Gavin Gast from Moorhead HS, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, all singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Josh Kossan from Moltey HS, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Braxden Steward from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brett Letness from Moorhead HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Thorn from Becker HS earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS went 1-for-3 and Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Cayden Hansen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska scored a run. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 2-for-3 and Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS earned a walk. Will VanBeck from BBE HS went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Reese Berberich from Thompson, ND went 1-for-3.

SCTCC CYCLONES 12 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 2

The Cyclones defeated their division foe the Raiders in game two, they out hit them eleven to seven, including seven players collecting hits. The Cyclones was aided nine walks, this gave righty freshman Terrance Moody a great deal of support. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty sophomore Will Thorn from Becker HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Elian Mezquita from St.Cloud Apollo Hs threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jake Ince, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Max Reis went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Will VanBeck earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Dosan from Red Rock HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen earned a walk and he scored a run and Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Sebastian Bark from Two Harbors HS threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, six runs and four walks. Righty freshman Zayden Smith from Rogers HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, NS threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Righty sophomore Daniel Miller from Isle HS, threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

The Raiders offense was led by Josh Kivela from Hibbing HS, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jack Thorn went 1-for-3. Beau Lepel went 2-for-3 and Devin Waldorf earned a walk. Taevyn Brown went 1-for-3 and Brett Letness earned a walk. Braxton Stewart went 1-for-2, Jaydon Dymanyk earned a walk and Quincy Jantz from Menahga HS went 1-for-1.

THURSDAY APRIL 25th

MN SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 8 A. R. CC GOLDEN RAMS 0

The Spartans and the Golden Rams each had eleven hits apiece, they collected three doubles and played solid defenses. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Carter Spangler from Ashby threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Logan Pulju from Perham HS, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Laurin from Winnipere Canada went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Krueger from Barnesville HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Conner Davis from from WDC HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Eoghan Fischer went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Evan Lunde from WDC HS went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ben Schroeder from Hancock HS was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Monson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty freshman Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS, he went 3-for-3 with a stolen base. Rice Whitaker from from Omaha, Nebraska and Mikey McBryar from Tulsa, Oklahoma both went 1-for-4. Matt Ramsdell from Osseo HS went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

MN. SC FF SPARTANS 10 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 4

The Spartans defeated the Golden Rams in game two of their double header, they out hit them twelve to nine. Their starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hunter Holtti from NYM HS. He threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Monson a lefty freshman threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by catcher Eoghan Fischer, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Logan Pulju went 1-for-4 for 2 RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Isaac Hamann went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs.. Left fielder Ben Monson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and third baseman Connor Davis went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bryce Kruger went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, second baseman Brett Laurin earned a walk, had stolen base and he scored a run and Carson Bevill scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher righty sophomore Brett Sullivan threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty sophomore Dan Pacheco from Tucson, Arizona threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by left fielder Craig Fierro, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Catcher Mikey McBryar went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Right fielder Rice Whitaker went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Jake Contreras went 2-for-4 and shortstop Matt Ramsdell went 1-for-4. DH Caleb Groth went 1-for-4 with a double and first baseman Grady Fredrick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Center fielder Gabe Ottmar went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.