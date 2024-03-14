Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS

CENTRAL LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

MONDAY MARCH 11th

(Russ Matt Florida)

PRAIRIE SC PIONEERS 12 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 1 The Pioneers put up ten runs in the first inning, as they out hit the Spartans eight to one and they played flawless defense. Fabian Mordett started on the mound for the Pioneers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Avery Fabian threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Horacio Cabrales, he went 2-for-2 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Yanick Loisvelle went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nate Odaria went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Fabian Romero went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Tyson Barthel from Wadena-Deer Creek High School. He threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up eight hits, ten runs and one walk. Righty freshman Evan Linder from Wadena-Deer Creek High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, He gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense included third baseman Carson Bevill, he went 1-for-2, first baseman Dalton Heater was credited for a RBI and leftfielder Ben Monson earned a walk and he scored a run.

TUESDAY MARCH 12th

(Vero Beach, Florida/Russ Matt Tourney)

HAGERSTOWN HAWKS 16 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 7

The Hawks put up six runs in the first inning, they out hit the Rams fourteen to seven, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Peyton Casellora, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carson Casey threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dillon Smith threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks were led on offense by Kaden Jackson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Aidan Grudzinki went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Isaac Grove went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs.. Hunter Finkenbender went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Seth Bivens went 2-for-4 for four RBIs.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Quinten Friess from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits, six runs and three walks. Righty sophomore Jacob Conteras from Osseo High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams were led on offense by Gabriel Ottmar, from Hopkins High School. He went 1-2 for a pair of RBIs. Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ramon Perez from Garland, Texas went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Rice Whitaker form Omaha, Nebraska went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Conteras from Osseo High School went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored scored a run. Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Caleb Groth from Fridley High School earned a walk.

ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 7 WESTFIELD STATE OWLS 3

The Golden Rams out hit the Owls eight to two including a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles. The Golden Rams put up four big runs in the sixth inning, this gave their pitcher a good dual of support. Righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park High School started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Craig Fierro, sophomore from Reno, Nevada threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by third baseman Jake Contreras, went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Rice Whitaker went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Julian Campos from Armstrong High School went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Shortstop Matt Ramsdell went 1-for-3 for with a double for a RBI and was hit by a pitch. Catcher Caleb Groth earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. First baseman Grady Fredrick went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Ramon Perez had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI and DH Dan Pacheco earned a walk.

The Owls staring pitcher was Brendan Goman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colin Ryan threw three innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Owls offense was led by Jacob Lucas, he earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs and Colin Ryan scored a run. Trey Faulkner went 2-for-4, Tommy Mullin earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. TJ Isley earned a walk and he scored a run.

CENTRAL LAKES BRAINERD RAIDERS 11 RAINEY RIVER 10

The Raiders come from behind to defeat the Voyageurs, they were down 6-3 in the sixth inning. The Raiders put up five runs and in the seventh put up three more runs. The Raiders out hit the Voyageurs ten to eight, including a pair of doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty sophomore Josh Kosen from Motley High School. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued one walk. Righty sophomore Daniel Miller from Onamia High School threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Joshua Goodspeed from Detroit Lakes High School threw 2/3 of an inning. He gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove High School threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Righty freshman Quincy Jantz from Menahga High School retired one batter he faced to close it out.

The Raiders offense was led by Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area High School, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Huetti from Mound-Westonka went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Braxten Stewart from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Tittrington from St. Paul, Mn went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes High School went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Letness from Moorhead High School went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Walters from Park Center High School earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Beau Lepel from Plato, Mn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Justin Stalboerger from Moorhead High School earned a walk.

The Voyageurs starting pitcher was Garrett Schmitt, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Johnny Opez threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued one walk. Tom Rombauts threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gaveup one hit. The Voyageurs offense was led by Dustin Vivian-Vea, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Domingo Almedo went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Alex Levkov went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and a walk. Joshua Franco Jr. Went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brady Block went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored two runs.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 13th

Game #1

HUDSON VALLEY CC 11 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTAN 8

The Vikings were actually out hit by the Spartans, twelve to ten, but some misplays aided the Vikings in the second inning, when they put up six runs. The Vikings starting pitcher was Will Baumann, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Flanders threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. M. Hall threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Tyree Jackson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Jeremy Taggart went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and Matt Carrera went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Colin Lynch went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Spartans staring pitcher was righty freshman Peyton Christensen from Rothsay High School. He threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs, and he issued two walks. Lefty freshman Hunter Holtti from New York Mills High School threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Spartans did leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. They were led by righty fielder Ben Monson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Shortstop Isaac Hamann went 3-for-3 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. DH Tyson Barthel went 2-for-4 and center fielder Evan Lunde went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Second baseman Carson. Bevill earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Catcher Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dalton Heater earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Left fielder Connor Davis went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and third baseman Logan Pulju went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

Game #2

HUDSON VALLEY CC 12 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 5

The Vikings defeated the Spartans, they out hit the Spartans thirteen to eight, they were aided by eight walks and some early misplays. The Vikings put up four runs in the second and the third innings. Jason Hernandez started on the mound for the Vikings. He threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Richie Tamsett threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Connor Waiting, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Pues went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Carrera went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Brendan Connelly went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Marino went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Connor Davis, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty freshman Hunter Holtti threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he issued three walks.

The Spartans offense was led by center fielder Evan Lunde, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Left fielder Ben Monson went 2-for-3 with a double and Shortstop Isaac Hamann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Third baseman Logan Pulju went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Catcher Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Davis earned a walk. Right fielder Bryce Kruger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and first baseman Dalton Heater scored a run. Second baseman Carson Bevill earned a walk and he scored a run.