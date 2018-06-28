Jon Benson Gets The Tech Football Job

Tech High School has promoted Jon Benson to Head Football Coach. Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich confirmed the decision with me Thursday afternoon and says a press release will be issued soon. Benson had been the Defensive Coordinator under Head Coach Gregg Martig and is a former Head Football Coach at Apollo High School from 2004-2009. He replaces long time head coach Gregg Martig who left Tech to take a teaching job and assistant football job at Pequot Lakes.

Benson has been headed up the Tech workout program and has also been the 9th grade baseball coach at Tech.

Tech Activities Director Dave Langerud will join me on WJON at 6:45 Friday morning to talk more about the decision.

The other finalist for the job was Kimball Head Football Coach John Benson.