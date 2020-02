The St. John's University basketball team won its 20th straight game with a 68-53 victory over St. Olaf Wednesday night in Collegeville. The Johnnies are now 20-1 overall this season and 16-0 in the MIAC.

Zach Hanson and Lucas Walford each scored 18 points to lead the Johnnies, while Jubie Alade added 14 in the win.

The Johnnies will head to the Twin Cities Saturday for a matinee against Augsburg. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.