Johnnie Football Moves Up in National Poll
The St. John's football team is ranked #3 this week in the d3football.com Division III college football poll. The Johnnies posted a 45-20 win over Augsburg on Homecoming Day at St. John's University Saturday.
St. John's moves from #5 in last week's poll. UW-La Crosse lost to drop to 12th in this week's poll. Mount Union moved from #4 to #5. North Central (Illinois) continues to be ranked #1 with Cortland ranked #2.
St. John's will play at Concordia-Moorhead Saturday at 1 p.m.
