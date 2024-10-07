Johnnie Football Moves Up in National Poll

Johnnie Football Moves Up in National Poll

photo - Andrew Ritter

The St. John's football team is ranked #3 this week in the d3football.com Division III college football poll.  The Johnnies posted a 45-20 win over Augsburg on Homecoming Day at St. John's University Saturday.

St. John's moves from #5 in last week's poll.  UW-La Crosse lost to drop to 12th in this week's poll.  Mount Union moved from #4 to #5.  North Central (Illinois) continues to be ranked #1 with Cortland ranked #2.

St. John's will play at Concordia-Moorhead Saturday at 1 p.m.

