Johnnie Football Looking to Make Another National Title Run

The St. John's football team is pursuing their 5th national championship is school history. The Johnnies are 10-0 and are the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Division III tournament. St. John's learned last Saturday they would host UW-La Crosse this Saturday, November 30, at noon. UW-La Crosse defeated Northwestern of St. Paul November 23, 59-14.

St. John's Head Coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He explains for the first time the NCAA for the Division III football playoffs went with a computerized ranking to determine seedings and who made the field among at large teams. Fasching says the computerized system is based on winning percentage, strength of schedule, road wins and other criteria. Based on that criteria St. John's came out ranked #1 and earned the top overall seed in the tournament. St. John's had been ranked in the top ten in the Division III football rankings all season but never #1.

St. John's had another tough non conference schedule posting wins over Wartburg and Carthage. Fasching says he and his coaching staff make a point ever year to find tough opponents for their non conference games. Getting a first round bye is beneficial for the Johnnies in part due to many players fighting through injuries. Fasching says the bye week came a good time allowing them to get healthy and give the guys a break.

UW-La Crosse was a top 5 team Nationally to start the season and is coming off a National Semifinal appearance last season. Fasching says they are very big and physical and have good skill people.

Johnnie senior quarterback Aaron Syverson has had another dominating season throwing for 3,559 yards and 43 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions. Dylan Wheeler has been his top target with 75 catches for 1,065 yards and 19 touchdowns followed by Marselio Mendez, who has 56 catches for 935 yards and 12 touchdowns. Will Blakely leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The 4 national championships for St. John's came in 1963, 1965, 1976 and 2003. All of these titles were won with the guidance of legendary head coach John Gagliardi.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, it is available below.