The St. John's football team still has a chance to make the playoffs despite an early season loss to Bethel. The Johnnies are ranked #11 again this week in the d3football.com Division III poll. The Johnnies are coming off a dominating performance against Carleton 49-10 last Saturday.

What's Left

St. John's is 6-1 with games remaining at Gustavus (November 1), and home games against St. Scholastica (November 8) and St. Olaf (November 15). If the Johnnies can run the table to get to 9-1 they will give themselves a chance. Head Coach Gary Fasching is concerned about the amount of Wisconsin teams ranked and if that could keep them away from an at large bid. Teams from the region ranked include Bethel (#4), Wartburg (Iowa)(#7), UW-Whitewater (#8), UW-River Falls (#9) and UW-La Crosse (#10).

The Division III Playoffs

There are 40 teams that make the NCAA Division III football playoffs with 28 of them earning automatic bids. Unless Bethel were to slip up along the way, the Johnnies may need one of the 12 at large berths.