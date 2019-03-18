Islanders Sneak Past Wild In OT

The New York Islanders beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 34-30-9, one point behind Arizona in the Western Conference Wild Card standings, with the Coyotes having played one less game.

The Wild played from behind throughout the game. Zach Parise scored at 11:11 of the second period to tie the game at one, but the Isles responded with a goal from Anders Lee at 16:12.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon's power play goal re-tied the game at 7:15 of the third period, but the Islanders got the last laugh on Brock Nelson's game-winner at 1:04 of overtime.

The Wild will host Colorado Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.