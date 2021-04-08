In Larson We Trust- Ovie And The Franchise – April 8th, 2021 [PODCAST]

After a week off, Dave and Jay bring you another edition of "Ovie and the Franchise." The show is usually recorded on Tuesdays, except when it is recorded Monday, Wednesday or in this case Thursday.

Among the topics discussed this week:

- The Twins have gotten off to a hot start to the season, albeit against fairly weak competition. What kind of impression has the team made through six games.

- Minnesota lost a pair of extra-inning games when they failed to plate the runner from second base that starts each inning. Should teams be working harder to manufacture that run through bunting or stealing third?

- The "dead ball" era is back and it's awesome. Who was asking for all those home runs, and is the game better now with less of them.

- Players like Miguel Sano, with his huge strikeout totals, might be on notice now with power numbers decreasing around the league. Is Sano a bust, or did he live up to the hype we all heard while he was a prospect?

- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is playing in the Frozen Four Thursday afternoon. What is different between this year's team and the last one that went to the Frozen Four in 2013?

- What has Brett Larson's impact been on this program and is there any job the Huskies' head coach would consider leaving for?

- What would it mean for the hockey program at SCSU if they won the national title?

All these topics (and more!) covered on this week's podcast.