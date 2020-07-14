I’m Getting My Hopes Up Waaaay Too High For MLB [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is set to begin its abbreviated season on July 24th, which is just over a week away. Depending on where you look, the numbers for COVID-19 continue to rise as MLB finishes their "summer camps" at teams' local parks.

So many things could go wrong with baseball's plan to return. Unlike Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association, MLB is attempting to have teams play in their home parks.

That means travelling by plane or bus to cities within teams' regions. For example, the Minnesota Twins will play in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri, as opposed to playing at one site under a "bubble" system.

Some players are testing positive for COVID and will miss most of the "summer camp" portion of things. It remains to be seen how those players will catch up to their teammates' development since there are no minor league teams to send them to for rehab assignments.

Another issue that has already popped up are the players who have decided not to play this season, including well-known players such as David Price and Buster Posey.

David Black joined me on "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss these issues and more. "Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.