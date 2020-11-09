Husky Hot Shots Basketball Camp [GALLERY]

It's hard to find activities that keep a toddler active, especially during COVID-19. So, I was very excited when I saw that the St. Cloud State University "Husky Hot Shots" basketball camp was open to kids from 3-14.

For $30, kids get three one-hour long sessions with the SCSU basketball players (who looked like giants compared to the kids), a Husky Hot Shot T-shirt, a pass to all SCSU basketball games this season, autographs and their own basketball to bring home with them. They will even get a chance to show off their skills at a basketball game this season.

My son Charlie, who is three, LOVED the experience of playing with other kids and the "basketball guys" as he called them. In the first session, he got to try taking some shots with his new ball, learned how to dribble, ran some relays and played catch with the other kids. He had a HUGE smile on his face the entire time.

There are still two weeks of Husky Hot Shots remaining and parents are welcome to sign up their kids at the door Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Halenbeck Hall.