Husky Hockey Wins Omaha Opener Tuesday

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team won its season-opening game Tuesday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha. SCSU topped Western Michigan 4-3 with a pair of late goals.

Kevin Fitzgerald got the Huskies off to a fast start with a goal at 2:36 of the first period, but the Broncos answered with a goal of their own at 6:18. The score was tied 1-1 after one period.

The Huskies struck again with a Micah Miller goal at 13:54 of the second period, but Western Michigan answered again- this time with a pair of goals to make the score 3-2 after two.

SCSU got the last laugh with two goals late in the final period. Kyler Kupka tied the game at 13:40, followed by a fluky goal from Nick Perbix at 19:33 that proved to be the game-winner.

Perbix took a shot that initially was saved by WMU goalie Austin Cain, but the puck popped into the air. A Bronco defender tried to swat the puck out of harm's way, but it ended up in the back of the net for a 4-3 Huskies lead.

The Huskies will take on Denver Saturday night in Omaha. Puck drop is set for 8:05 p.m. on 96.7 The River.